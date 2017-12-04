‘I Have A Gun In My Backpack’ Post Causes Scare At Macomb High School

MACOMB (WWJ) – A lockdown has been lifted at a Macomb County high after a social media message about a gun scared students.
Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the L’Anse Creuse North High School, at around 1 p.m. Monday, about a possible weapon on school grounds.
L’Anse Creuse school officials say two students received a post via the social media app Snapchat that stated: “I have a gun in my backpack.” The post was made to a Snapchat group used by L’Anse Creuse North students.
After deputies arrived at the school, on 21 Mile Road in Macomb, a second post was sent to the group by the same user saying the post was a joke.
Deputies, who searched the school and spoke with students, later said they had located the person who posted the message and that the person does not have any weapons.
No gun was found in the school, according to the sheriff’s office, and no injuries were reported.
It’s unclear at this time of that person will face charges. Details about the suspect were not released. An investigation is ongoing.