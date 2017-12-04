Gov. Snyder Signs Temporary Emergency Medical Marijuana Rules

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Medical marijuana users are breathing a sigh of relief after Gov. Rick Snyder signed some emergency rules that will keep their caregivers open for business.
The temporary rules have been put into effect less than two weeks before Michigan’s new medical marijuana licensing system officials begins.
The regulations released Monday flesh out guidance that has been published by state officials in recent months. Starting Dec. 15, the state will begin accepting license applications to grow, process, sell, transport or test marijuana.
WWJ Lausing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick reports the emergency rules include requirements that businesses have video surveillance, conduct employee background checks and meet minimum capitalization requirements in order to open.
A new board formed to govern the industry initially had set a December 15 deadline for shutting down dispensaries. However, under the legislation signed by Snyder Monday, existing medical marijuana facilities can stay open while seeking a state license, as long as they have been operating with the approval of their local community.
Michigan currently lets patients obtain marijuana from caregivers who grow plants; but the legal status of dispensary businesses has been in doubt.
