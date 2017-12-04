Upper Peninsula, Marijuana, Police

Upper Peninsula Man Gets 13 Years In Prison For Marijuana

Filed Under: marijuana, police, upper peninsula
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (AP) — A man described as the “kingpin” behind a marijuana operation in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison.

The government says Spencer Ward and his associates sold marijuana worth $475,000. More than 40 people assisted him at his farm in Bruce Crossing or at stores. Ward’s operation in Ontonagon, Marquette and Iron counties was described as very sophisticated.

He’s lost his 80-acre farm as part of the criminal case.

The government says Ward tried to shield his activities under Michigan’s medical marijuana law but “was not even close” to complying with the state program.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch