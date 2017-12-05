Family Escapes Quick-Moving House Fire In Livonia

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Authorities say a family escaped without injuries after a fire started in their garage and quickly spread through their Livonia home.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of Lathers, off of Inkster and 6 Mile roads. Neighbors saw flames coming from the home, called 911 and started banging on the door. Livonia Fire Marshall Keith Bo says that’s when the homeowner woke up, realized the smoke alarms were going off and rescued his family.
“No one was injured. Everybody got out the back window of the house,” Bo told WWJ’s Mike Campbell.
The fire started in the garage but a cause has yet to be determined.
“Both cars (were damaged). One car was in the garage, and the garage was full of a lot of equipment,” said Bo.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but it was no easy feat. Livonia had to call in help from Redford because its crews were assisting at a house fire in Northville. On top of that, a water main broke as crews were putting out the last hot spots. About 40 customers in the neighborhood are currently without water until crews can fix the break.