Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHL’s Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers are worth an NHL-high $1.5 billion as team values continue to rise, according to the latest estimate by Forbes.
In its annual list of franchise valuations, Forbes says the average NHL team is now worth $594 million, up 15 percent from a year ago. It comes on the heels of Bill Foley’s group paying $500 million for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who come in 14th among 31 teams.
|Rank
|Team
|Current Value
|1-Yr Value Change
|Debt/Value
|Revenue
|Operating Income
|#1
|New York Rangers
|$1.5 B
|20%
|4%
|$246 M
|$94 M
|#2
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|$1.4 B
|27%
|8%
|$211 M
|$76 M
|#3
|Montreal Canadiens
|$1.25 B
|12%
|18%
|$236 M
|$92 M
|#4
|Chicago Blackhawks
|$1 B
|8%
|0%
|$183 M
|$48 M
|#5
|Boston Bruins
|$890 M
|11%
|0%
|$176 M
|$33 M
|#6
|Los Angeles Kings
|$750 M
|25%
|7%
|$175 M
|$32 M
|#7
|Philadelphia Flyers
|$740 M
|3%
|0%
|$170 M
|$26 M
|#8
|Vancouver Canucks
|$730 M
|4%
|11%
|$156 M
|$22 M
|#9
|Detroit Red Wings
|$700 M
|12%
|0%
|$141 M
|$5.4 M
|#10
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|$650 M
|14%
|18%
|$196 M
|$41 M
|#11
|Washington Capitals
|$625 M
|9%
|20%
|$146 M
|$16 M
|#12
|Edmonton Oilers
|$520 M
|17%
|19%
|$151 M
|$24 M
|#13
|Dallas Stars
|$515 M
|3%
|27%
|$140 M
|$21 M
|#14
|Vegas Golden Knights
|$500 M
|–
|42%
|–
|–
|#15
|San Jose Sharks
|$490 M
|4%
|10%
|$137 M
|$8.6 M
|#16
|Anaheim Ducks
|$460 M
|11%
|13%
|$136 M
|$-2.6 M
|#17
|St Louis Blues
|$450 M
|45%
|16%
|$150 M
|$9.2 M
|#18
|Minnesota Wild
|$440 M
|10%
|26%
|$139 M
|$4.8 M
|#19
|Calgary Flames
|$430 M
|5%
|7%
|$129 M
|$5.4 M
|#20
|Ottawa Senators
|$420 M
|18%
|29%
|$135 M
|$10 M
|#21
|New Jersey Devils
|$400 M
|25%
|40%
|$137 M
|$12 M
|#22
|New York Islanders
|$395 M
|3%
|51%
|$110 M
|$-8.6 M
|#23
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|$390 M
|28%
|0%
|$124 M
|$-1.8 M
|#24
|Colorado Avalanche
|$385 M
|7%
|0%
|$113 M
|$-400 K
|#25
|Nashville Predators
|$380 M
|41%
|22%
|$141 M
|$14 M
|#26
|Winnipeg Jets
|$375 M
|10%
|35%
|$119 M
|$10 M
|#27
|Carolina Hurricanes
|$370 M
|61%
|70%
|$108 M
|$3 M
|#28
|Buffalo Sabres
|$350 M
|17%
|23%
|$120 M
|$-13 M
|#29
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|$315 M
|29%
|24%
|$106 M
|$-5.3 M
|#30
|Florida Panthers
|$305 M
|30%
|38%
|$100 M
|$-11 M
|#31
|Arizona Coyotes
|$300 M
|25%
|83%
|$98 M
|$-19 M
The Rangers lead the NHL for the third consecutive year. After the Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs are second at $1.4 billion, the Montreal Canadiens third at $1.25 billion and the Chicago Blackhawks fourth at $1 billion.
The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins come in 10th at $650 million. The Arizona Coyotes are last at $300 million.
