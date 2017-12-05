Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHL’s Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th

Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers are worth an NHL-high $1.5 billion as team values continue to rise, according to the latest estimate by Forbes.

In its annual list of franchise valuations, Forbes  says the average NHL team is now worth $594 million, up 15 percent from a year ago. It comes on the heels of Bill Foley’s group paying $500 million for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who come in 14th among 31 teams.

Rank Team Current Value 1-Yr Value Change Debt/Value Revenue Operating Income
new york rangers 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #1 New York Rangers $1.5 B 20% 4% $246 M $94 M
toronto maple leafs 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #2 Toronto Maple Leafs $1.4 B 27% 8% $211 M $76 M
montreal canadiens 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #3 Montreal Canadiens $1.25 B 12% 18% $236 M $92 M
chicago blackhawks 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #4 Chicago Blackhawks $1 B 8% 0% $183 M $48 M
boston bruins 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #5 Boston Bruins $890 M 11% 0% $176 M $33 M
los angeles kings 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #6 Los Angeles Kings $750 M 25% 7% $175 M $32 M
philadelphia flyers 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #7 Philadelphia Flyers $740 M 3% 0% $170 M $26 M
vancouver canucks 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #8 Vancouver Canucks $730 M 4% 11% $156 M $22 M
detroit red wings 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #9 Detroit Red Wings $700 M 12% 0% $141 M $5.4 M
pittsburgh penguins 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #10 Pittsburgh Penguins $650 M 14% 18% $196 M $41 M
washington capitals 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #11 Washington Capitals $625 M 9% 20% $146 M $16 M
edmonton oilers 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #12 Edmonton Oilers $520 M 17% 19% $151 M $24 M
dallas stars 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #13 Dallas Stars $515 M 3% 27% $140 M $21 M
vegas golden knights 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #14 Vegas Golden Knights $500 M 42%
san jose sharks 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #15 San Jose Sharks $490 M 4% 10% $137 M $8.6 M
anaheim ducks 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #16 Anaheim Ducks $460 M 11% 13% $136 M $-2.6 M
st louis blues 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #17 St Louis Blues $450 M 45% 16% $150 M $9.2 M
minnesota wild 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #18 Minnesota Wild $440 M 10% 26% $139 M $4.8 M
calgary flames 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #19 Calgary Flames $430 M 5% 7% $129 M $5.4 M
ottawa senators 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #20 Ottawa Senators $420 M 18% 29% $135 M $10 M
new jersey devils 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #21 New Jersey Devils $400 M 25% 40% $137 M $12 M
new york islanders 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #22 New York Islanders $395 M 3% 51% $110 M $-8.6 M
tampa bay lightning 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #23 Tampa Bay Lightning $390 M 28% 0% $124 M $-1.8 M
colorado avalanche 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #24 Colorado Avalanche $385 M 7% 0% $113 M $-400 K
nashville predators 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #25 Nashville Predators $380 M 41% 22% $141 M $14 M
winnipeg jets 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #26 Winnipeg Jets $375 M 10% 35% $119 M $10 M
carolina hurricanes 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #27 Carolina Hurricanes $370 M 61% 70% $108 M $3 M
buffalo sabres 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #28 Buffalo Sabres $350 M 17% 23% $120 M $-13 M
columbus blue jackets 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #29 Columbus Blue Jackets $315 M 29% 24% $106 M $-5.3 M
florida panthers 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #30 Florida Panthers $305 M 30% 38% $100 M $-11 M
arizona coyotes 100x100 Forbes: Rangers Worth $1.5B, Again NHLs Most Valuable Team, Red Wings 9th #31 Arizona Coyotes $300 M 25% 83% $98 M $-19 M

The Rangers lead the NHL for the third consecutive year. After the Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs are second at $1.4 billion, the Montreal Canadiens third at $1.25 billion and the Chicago Blackhawks fourth at $1 billion.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins come in 10th at $650 million. The Arizona Coyotes are last at $300 million.
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch