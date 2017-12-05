Health Alert: Hepatitis A Case At Papa Romano’s In Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – The Oakland County Health Division has confirmed a case of hepatitis A that effects patrons of a Southfield pizza shop.

Health officials said Tuesday that an employee of Papa Romano’s, located at 23926 W. Nine Mile Road and Telegraph Road in Southfield, has been diagnosed with the contagious disease.

The Health Division advises all restaurant staff and guests who consumed food from the restaurant between Nov. 22 and 26 to get a hepatitis A vaccine, if they have not been vaccinated, or contact o their doctor if they have a sudden onset of any symptoms.

“Vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after potential exposure,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “Southeast Michigan is experiencing a serious hepatitis A outbreak. All residents are urged to get vaccinated, especially food handlers and healthcare providers, and to wash hands thoroughly.”

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. The virus is shed in feces and is most commonly spread from person to person by unclean hands contaminated with feces. Symptoms of infection may include sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and/or vomiting often followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice). Symptoms may appear from 14-50 days after exposure, but average about one month.

“Hepatitis A is contagious but preventable with vaccination, good hygiene, and proper sanitation of surfaces,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical director for the Health Division.

To reduce the risk of hepatitis A:

• Get the hepatitis A vaccine.

• Wash hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing and eating food. Rub hands vigorously with soap and warm running water for at least 20 seconds.

• Clean and disinfect all surface areas, especially while someone in the household or workplace has symptoms. Particular care needs to be taken with areas such as toilets, sinks, trash, door knobs, and faucet handles.

• Do not prepare food if you have symptoms and refrain from food prep for at least three days after symptoms have ended.

• Exclude ill food service workers from the establishment immediately until clearance from OCHD is received.

The hepatitis A vaccine is available through some healthcare providers and many pharmacies. Call ahead to ensure your provider or pharmacy has the vaccine available. Vaccines are also available at both Health Division offices in Pontiac and Southfield at the following addresses:

• North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

• South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

Hours are noon – 8 p.m. on Mondays and 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Pre-payment and registration are not available at these walk-in clinics.

The hepatitis A vaccine consists of two doses, given six months apart, and costs $64 per adult dose. If you have insurance, check with your healthcare/insurance provider for possible benefit coverage. Vaccine fees are charged to individuals who are not eligible for federal and/or state programs that cover vaccination costs. The Oakland County Health Division participates in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program which offers vaccines at no cost for eligible children up to 18-years-old. No one will be denied access to services due to inability to pay. A discounted/sliding fee schedule is available. Identification is required for all clinic services.

State officials say Southeast Michigan has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases since 2016.

Vaccination is especially recommended for the following at–risk individuals:

Health care workers who have direct contact with patients

People who use injection and non-injection illegal drugs

People who participate in commercial exchange of sexual practices

People who are homeless or in transient living situations

People who are or have recently been incarcerated

Close personal contacts (e.g., household, sexual) of hepatitis A patients

Food handlers

Men who have sex with men

People with liver diseases, such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C. Persons with chronic liver disease have an elevated risk of death from liver failure.

Any person who wishes to be immune to hepatitis A

People who live, work, or recreate in SE Michigan and are concerned about getting hepatitis A

For more information about hepatitis A in Oakland County, visit http://www.oakgov.com/health. Nurse on Call is available at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn more about the Southeast Michigan outbreak at www.mi.gov/hepatitisaoutbreak. Another good source of information is The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov/hepatitis.