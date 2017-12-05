LaVar Ball: Withdrawing Suspended Son To Prepare For NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball says he’s withdrawing his son from school so he can prepare to play in the NBA. LaVar Ball says his “grand plan” is for all three sons to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LiAngelo told “Access Hollywood” in an interview aired Tuesday on the “Today” show that his UCLA suspension is “just a long time of doing nothing. I’d rather be playing.”

LiAngelo Ball, along with fellow freshmen Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, are currently serving indefinite suspensions for their participation in a shoplifting incident during the Bruins’ trip to China last month. They have been barred from all team activities.

LaVar Ball says his son has already apologized and he questions “the long process” used by UCLA.
