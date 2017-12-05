Man Dies Trying To Get Away From Armed Robbers In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a group of men at gunpoint, fatally shooting a 19-year-old who tried to get away.
The incident happened Monday night on the city’s east side. Witnesses told police the victim and three other young men were leaving a house on Marseilles in the Cornerstone Village neighborhood when they were approached by two armed men.
During the robbery, the 19-year-old tried to make a run for it, but was shot in the stomach. He was driven to the hospital but died on arrival.
The robbers took off in a silver Chrysler Sebring.
Police are now looking for two African-American males, both described as about 5’9″ tall with a thin build, wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.