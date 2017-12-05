Man Dies Trying To Get Away From Armed Robbers In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a group of men at gunpoint, fatally shooting a 19-year-old who tried to get away.

The incident happened Monday night on the city’s east side. Witnesses told police the victim and three other young men were leaving a house on Marseilles in the Cornerstone Village neighborhood when they were approached by two armed men.

During the robbery, the 19-year-old tried to make a run for it, but was shot in the stomach. He was driven to the hospital but died on arrival.

The robbers took off in a silver Chrysler Sebring.

Police are now looking for two African-American males, both described as about 5’9″ tall with a thin build, wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch