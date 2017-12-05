DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court is revisiting the trial of a man who was convicted of killing two people who worked at a suburban Detroit store.

Lavere Bryant was convicted of murder in the 2013 deaths of two employees at a Family Dollar store in Dearborn. But the state appeals court said the trial was spoiled when jurors heard about Bryant’s history of sexual harassment and his sex offender status.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday. Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy wants the convictions reinstated. She says Bryant’s criminal record was relevant to the facts of the case.

Bryant, a former Family Dollar employee, remains in prison. The victims of the slayings were Joseph Orlando and Brenna Machus, both 20 years old.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

