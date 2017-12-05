DETROIT (WWJ) – Although he is a familiar face at courtside, Michigan State Basketball coach Tom Izzo makes a special courtroom appearance on today’s episode of “Judge Mathis.”
Izzo can be seen smiling in the first row of the courtroom gallery as he listened in on a case involving an Ohio State sports fan — leading to this exchange with the judge.
“My favorite coach in college, who happens to be here today. Basketball coach. They routinely beat … Ohio State. I’ll let you say his name — Tom Izzo. He’s right behind you,” said Mathis from the bench.
Judge Mathis went on to say his daughter — who is now a lawyer — was once a student assistant under Coach Izzo, when she went to school at Michigan State.