Police: Armed Robbers Attack U-M Students After Waiting In Dorm Room For An Hour

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Police at the University of Michigan are searching for three men who attacked a pair of students after waiting in their dorm room for an hour.
Police say the suspects entered a dorm room at the West Quad around 9 p.m. Monday. An hour later, two students entered the room and were assaulted by the robbers. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded property from a third student.
The three suspects fled from the scene on foot and remain at large.
The first suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, 6′ tall with a thin build, clean fade haircut and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a black windbreaker coat.
The second suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 18- to 20-years-old and 5’11” tall with a large build. He was wearing a black hooded coat.
The third suspect is described as a black male, 18- to 20-years-old and 5’11” tall. He was wearing a black knit winter cap, and a dark gray and burgundy striped sweater.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-763-1131 or the confidential tip line at 1-800-863-1355.