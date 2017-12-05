Police: Armed Robbers Attack U-M Students After Waiting In Dorm Room For An Hour

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Police at the University of Michigan are searching for three men who attacked a pair of students after waiting in their dorm room for an hour.

Police say the suspects entered a dorm room at the West Quad around 9 p.m. Monday. An hour later, two students entered the room and were assaulted by the robbers. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded property from a third student.

The three suspects fled from the scene on foot and remain at large.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, 6′ tall with a thin build, clean fade haircut and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a black windbreaker coat.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 18- to 20-years-old and 5’11” tall with a large build. He was wearing a black hooded coat.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 18- to 20-years-old and 5’11” tall. He was wearing a black knit winter cap, and a dark gray and burgundy striped sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-763-1131 or the confidential tip line at 1-800-863-1355.

