Reports: Rep. John Conyers Won’t Seek Reelection Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Will he stay or will he go?

U.S. Rep. John Conyers is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning about his political future. Several reports indicate that Conyers, 88, will not seek re-election in the face of multiple accusations of sexual harassment from former staffers.

Rep. John Conyers plans to announce that he will not be seeking re-election in 2018 and his great-nephew is set to run for his seat instead: https://t.co/cr81OrDSr9 pic.twitter.com/ZjjqCaCu0D — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 5, 2017

Attorney Arnold Reed said the announcement will be about Conyers’ future and whether he will remain in the House. No other details were released.

I have just concluded my talks with #congressman Conyers. We will make an announcement tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. on the Mildred Gaddis show #102.7 FM — Arnold E. Reed (@ArnoldReedEsq) December 4, 2017

The Michigan Chapter of the National Action Network civil rights group is holding news conference about the allegations against Conyers outside his Detroit home following Tuesday’s announcement on the radio show.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations of harassment and inappropriate touching by women who once worked for Conyers, including claims by Marion Brown who could testify later this week before the committee.

Brown has said that she settled a complaint in 2015 that alleged she was fired because she rejected Conyers’ sexual advances. She was paid more than $27,000 by Conyers’ office in the confidential settlement.

Brown, 61, said last week that she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade.

Reed has said Conyers denies all of the allegations and will fight them.

One local historian says, “if” Conyers retires, it will be a big loss for the country.

“He really was, in a sense, sort of a national congressman for African-Americans. He championed legislation like the Martin Luther King federal holiday, he is one of the co-founders of the National Black Caucus,” Ken Coleman told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

Conyers is among a number of prominent men in politics, entertainment and journalism who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of explosive allegations against former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a number of other colleagues in the House have called for the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat to step down.

But a number of prominent clergy, Detroit elected leaders and community activists said Monday at a rally in Detroit they will go to Washington — if necessary — to demand due process for Conyers.

“We don’t mind going to the White House, to the U.S. House of Representatives,” Michigan Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, D-Detroit, said. “We are demanding due process.”

Reed said last week that Conyers was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded. It was not clear Monday if Conyers still was hospitalized.

Conyers first was elected to the U.S. House in 1964. He is married to Monica Conyers who pleaded guilty in 2009 to conspiracy to commit bribery as a member of the Detroit City Council.

John Conyers has stepped aside as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. The committee’s website lists Conyers still as a member.

