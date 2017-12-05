Man To Serve Year In Jail For Unlicensed Bitcoin Operation

A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Detroit man has been sentenced to slightly more than a year in prison for operating an unlicensed bitcoin business.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank says 41-year-old Sal Mansy was sentenced Monday following an investigation conducted by offices of the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Michigan and Maine.

Frank says Mansy must also serve three years of supervised release, and is ordered to forfeit about $118,000 worth of cash and bitcoin. He pleaded guilty in May and will serve a year and a day in jail.

Court documents say Mansy bought and sold about $2.4 million worth of bitcoin online in 2013 and 2015. Bitcoin’s a virtual currency. Documents say Mansy engaged in bitcoin transactions without registering his money-service business with proper federal authorities.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

