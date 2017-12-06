TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is home to about 465 bee species, according to a first-ever census that scientists hope will provide information helpful for conserving them.

Michigan State University entomologists spent several years compiling the list from published literature, museum specimens and field observations.

Professor Rufus Isaacs says many of the species are types that most people wouldn’t know about or might not recognize as bees. About 70 percent of bee species nest underground.

Isaacs says the listing will create a baseline that future studies can use to measure bee population trends.

Some bee species have experienced sharp declines in recent years. That’s a big concern because of the crucial job they perform as pollinators of farm crops and wild plants.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch