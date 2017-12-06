STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Sterling Heights Police detectives are working around-the-clock to solve two murders at Laith’s Candy Land warehouse on Mound Road.

Investigators identified the second victim as 26-year-old Laith Anki, the business owner and nephew of the first victim, 51-year-old Sufian Saba.

Anki was found dead at the business early Saturday morning after family members reported him missing. Officers found his body inside of the business with several gunshot wound. Five days earlier, on Monday morning, Saba was also found shot to death inside the business.

Police say they think the deaths are related and the victims were targeted, but they haven’t yet revealed any information on a possible suspect. While there are multiple leads, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-446-2825. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch