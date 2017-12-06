STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Sterling Heights Police detectives are working around-the-clock to solve two murders at Laith’s Candy Land warehouse on Mound Road.
Investigators identified the second victim as 26-year-old Laith Anki, the business owner and nephew of the first victim, 51-year-old Sufian Saba.
Anki was found dead at the business early Saturday morning after family members reported him missing. Officers found his body inside of the business with several gunshot wound. Five days earlier, on Monday morning, Saba was also found shot to death inside the business.
Police say they think the deaths are related and the victims were targeted, but they haven’t yet revealed any information on a possible suspect. While there are multiple leads, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-446-2825. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.