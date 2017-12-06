IRONWOOD, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – An unusual storm that swiftly turned from rain to snow stopped the pressses at an Upper Peninsula newspaper.

Lightning struck the Daily Globe building in Ironwood,Michigan, on Monday night, damaging a printing press and halting publication of the Tuesday edition.

The Daily Globe said the lightening hit as news staff and press workers were preparing to publish the paper, delaying its distribution to subscribers until Wednesday.

Some workers said the building shook with the blast. The Daily Globe’s website wasn’t affected.

Ironwood had rain and temperatures in the 50s Monday before being slammed by falling temperatures which produced 6 inches of snow and a thick layers of ice on local roadways. Ironwood is in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, 200 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

What is being called first big snowstorm of the season created dangerous travel conditions in the Upper Midwest that caused scores of highway crashes, including one that killed an elderly woman in Minnesota.

As temperatures dropped Monday, rain turned to ice and snow and made roadways extremely slippery. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said blowing snow and whiteout conditions made travel treacherous. The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 410 crashes statewide, including one on Highway 12 near Benson that killed an 87-year-old woman and 36 others that resulted in injuries.

While Southeast Michigan was spared from the storm, strong winds whipped across metro Detroit Tuesday night.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist John Feerick said would be blustery, brisk and cold on Wednesday, with a chance of snow north and west of Detroit Wednesday night and Thursday.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.