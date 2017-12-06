DETROIT (WWJ) – Some local members of the media are being accused of sexual harassment, including a Channel 7 Detroit TV news anchor.

At a news conference, Rev. W.J. Rideout III, pastor of Our God’s People Church in Detroit, called out WXYZ for not taking appropriate action following allegations of sexual misconduct against news anchor Malcom Maddox.

Rideout said that management at one point did order Maddox to stop texting, emailing and sending photos of himself to a female colleague, after she made a complaint, however:

“Malcom did not stop; Malcom continued,” Rideout told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas and other reporters. “The employee says that managers and management told her at the time it needed to be reported to the general manager because the station was getting ready to promote Malcom to the main morning show anchor position.”

Bombshell allegations dropped by a #Detroit pastor who says a local TV station covered up sexual harassment & sexual assault cases. One male anchor allegedly forced himself on a woman. I'm live on @WWJ950 at 12:04. pic.twitter.com/r7uA7Fhoim — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) December 6, 2017

Rideout said the claims of sexual harassment were reported to WXYZ Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri. At that point, the woman claims, she was questioned and told “she should respect her boundaries.”

The accuser said Maddox — a former Marine — was given the promotion, while she was moved a new assignment.

Following Wednesday’s news conference, WXYZ said Maddox has been placed on administrative leave.

Rideout brought up two other names in connection with harassment claims: WXYZ anchor Stephen Clark, who announced his retirement on Monday, and Free Press Editorial Page Editor Stephen Henderson — but did not make any specific accusations against the two.

Rideout said the yet-unnamed alleged victims have retained attorneys and will be speaking out.

WWJ is awaiting an emailed statement from Channel 7. Stay tuned for more.