By now you are well aware that the Detroit Lions haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in 65 straight games.
That led me to do a little research to see how many 100-yard games has Matthew Stafford been part of since he has been the QB for the Detroit Lions.
Stafford has played in 124 career games and has only had a 100 yard rusher seven times and in those games he is 6-1 according to Profootballreference.com.
9-27-09 Kevin Smith – 101 yards – WIN 19-14 over Washington
10-10-11 Jahvid Best – 163 yards – WIN 24-13 over Chicago
11-20-11 Kevin Smith – 140 yards – WIN 49-35 over Carolina
9-23-12 Mikel Leshoure – 100 yards – LOSS 44-41 to Tennessee
9-29-13 Reggie Bush – 139 yards – WIN 40-32 over Chicago
11-10-13 Reggie Bush – 105 yards – WIN 21-19 over Chicago
11-28-13 Reggie Bush – 117 yards – WIN 40-10 over Green Bay
What’s even more alarming is the fact that not one of those games came on Jim Caldwell’s watch.
Now that you have seen the stats what do the Lions need to do to get that elusive 100 yard game?