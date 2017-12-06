NORTHVILLE (WWJ) – A missing teenager in Northville is being sought by Michigan State Police.

Officials say 18-year-old Jose Ramon Duchene was last seen at the Hawthorn Center psychiatric treatment facility on Haggerty Road.

missing northville Missing Teen In Northville Sought By State Police

Jose Ramon Duchene was reported missing in Northville (police handout)

Police say Duchene has a slight speech impediment, and could be physically violent if confronted. He’s described as Hispanic, 4’11” tall and 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, white tennis shoes and a black beanie cap.

Anyone who sees Duchene or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact State Police at 313-237-2450.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch