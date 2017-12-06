NORTHVILLE (WWJ) – A missing teenager in Northville is being sought by Michigan State Police.
Officials say 18-year-old Jose Ramon Duchene was last seen at the Hawthorn Center psychiatric treatment facility on Haggerty Road.
Police say Duchene has a slight speech impediment, and could be physically violent if confronted. He’s described as Hispanic, 4’11” tall and 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweater, white tennis shoes and a black beanie cap.
Anyone who sees Duchene or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact State Police at 313-237-2450.