Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

