DETROIT (WWJ) – A fire at an auto salvage yard on Fort Street in Detroit has closed the road during rush-hour Wednesday.
Several Tipsters called into WWJ Traffic to report seeing the smoke and flames from the I-75 and Rouge River Bridge area.
“It started out as a rubbish fire but when the first engine got on the scene they found out there were a number of cars burning in a junk yard and it’s a Fort Street and Elsmere. They are basically doing a surround and drown — what we’re going to do is put a platform up and just go ahead and pour water on it – make sure the firefighters don’t get hurt,” said Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.
The fire has closed Fort Street.
