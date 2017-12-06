DETROIT (WWJ) – A fire at an auto salvage yard on Fort Street in Detroit has closed the road during rush-hour Wednesday.

Several Tipsters called into WWJ Traffic to report seeing the smoke and flames from the I-75 and Rouge River Bridge area.

“It started out as a rubbish fire but when the first engine got on the scene they found out there were a number of cars burning in a junk yard and it’s a Fort Street and Elsmere. They are basically doing a surround and drown — what we’re going to do is put a platform up and just go ahead and pour water on it – make sure the firefighters don’t get hurt,” said Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The fire has closed Fort Street.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 [LISTEN LIVE] for updates on the situation.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch