Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Curry will miss a minimum of two weeks after an MRI exam on his injured right ankle Tuesday revealed a sprain.

The Golden State Warriors say their leading scorer and two-time league MVP will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That means Curry is out for Wednesday night’s game in his hometown of Charlotte, where the MRI took place.

Curry stepped on E’Twaun Moore’s foot and landed awkwardly on the ankle while going for a late steal in a 125-115 comeback win Monday night at New Orleans and left the arena using crutches and wearing a walking boot. He scored 31 points before the injury.

The defending NBA champions said the MRI indicated Curry’s ankle “is stable and structurally intact.”

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch