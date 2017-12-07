By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
December 15 can’t come soon enough. That’s when Eminem’s new album ‘Revival’ will be released — and I can’t wait.
Wednesday evening, the fine folks at Shady Records revealed the artwork for the album in Detroit.
A video on Eminem’s website shows the city of Detroit lit up brightly and him new artwork displayed in Downtown Detroit including on the old train station.
The album cover shows the American flag and what appears to be the rappers face in his hand as if he’s disappointed.
His track list was also released this week to build up anticipation. The album features Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and Pink among others.
I know what I will be doing on the 15th — and that’s listening to the album from start to finish. Are you as excited as I am?