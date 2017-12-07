By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

December 15 can’t come soon enough. That’s when Eminem’s new album ‘Revival’ will be released — and I can’t wait.

Wednesday evening, the fine folks at Shady Records revealed the artwork for the album in Detroit.

A video on Eminem’s website shows the city of Detroit lit up brightly and him new artwork displayed in Downtown Detroit including on the old train station.

A few fine folks helped us with the Revival art reveal last night in Detroit. Thanks to @jeremydeputat @camera_jesus and @1xrun and the City of Detroit parks department for the assists. A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Lit up Detroit last night w/ @1xrun, @jeremydeputat, & @eminem. #revival A post shared by ᴶᴼᴱ ᴳᴬᴸᴸ (@camera_jesus) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

The album cover shows the American flag and what appears to be the rappers face in his hand as if he’s disappointed.

His track list was also released this week to build up anticipation. The album features Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and Pink among others.

“Take your best rhyme. Outdo it. Now do that 1,000 times.” -@eminem Revival 12/15. A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:32am PST

I know what I will be doing on the 15th — and that’s listening to the album from start to finish. Are you as excited as I am?