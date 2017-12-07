Filed Under:detroit, Eminem

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

December 15 can’t come soon enough. That’s when Eminem’s new album ‘Revival’ will be released — and I can’t wait.

Wednesday evening, the fine folks at Shady Records revealed the artwork for the album in Detroit.

A video on Eminem’s website shows the city of Detroit lit up brightly and him new artwork displayed in Downtown Detroit including on the old train station.

Lit up Detroit last night w/ @1xrun, @jeremydeputat, & @eminem. #revival

A post shared by ᴶᴼᴱ ᴳᴬᴸᴸ (@camera_jesus) on

The album cover shows the American flag and what appears to be the rappers face in his hand as if he’s disappointed.

His track list was also released this week to build up anticipation. The album features Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and Pink among others.

“Take your best rhyme. Outdo it. Now do that 1,000 times.” -@eminem Revival 12/15.

A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on

I know what I will be doing on the 15th — and that’s listening to the album from start to finish. Are you as excited as I am?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch