DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 57-year-old woman who has been missing for almost a week.
Police say Linda Turner was last seen around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at her home in the 18000 block of Mark Twain Street, on the west side near Outer Drive and Hubbell Avenue.
Turner’s family told police they are especially concerned because she has never been away from home for this long before. They think she could possibly be in the area of Plymouth and Greenfield.
Turner is described as a black female, 5’5″ tall and 95 to 110 lbs. with short black dread locks. She was last seen wearing a brown fur coat, brown hat, brown pants, and gray boots that were folded over. Linda suffers from mental health issues but is described as in good physical condition.
Anyone who sees Turner or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.