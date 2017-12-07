DETROIT – In advance of the holiday shopping season, Olympia Entertainment announced today that Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena fans will have an opportunity to own a piece of the storied arena’s history through an online memorabilia auction that begins on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Auctioning will begin this Saturday at 7 a.m. ET at http://www.BidOnTheJoe.com. Available collectibles include “Al the Octopus,” the “Greatness is a Choice” sign that was displayed in the Red Wings’ locker room, photos celebrating Stanley Cup Championship teams and Red Wings greats, arena signage, used player lockers, the Red Wings’ official locker room doors and much more. The auction, being held in conjunction with Schneider Industries, will conclude on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Details of a separate sale of the seats at Joe Louis Arena will be announced in the coming weeks.

The auction begins as Olympia Entertainment and Detroit Red Wings employees are in the process of relocating their offices to the innovative Little Caesars Arena. The companies expect to fully depart Joe Louis Arena by December 31, 2017.

“We’re excited to provide fans an opportunity to celebrate Joe Louis Arena’s rich tradition and heritage through this auction,” said Tom Wilson, President and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “The Joe will always represent a special era, where countless memories in sports and entertainment were made for the Detroit community and its people.”

Joe Louis Arena was home to four Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championships (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) and more than 600 concerts and events since first opening in 1979.