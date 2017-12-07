KINGSLEY, Mich. (WWJ) – Authorities in northern Michigan say a man who was using a snowblower in his driveway was struck and killed by a vehicle that slid across the roadway.
The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday outside of a home in Kingsley, about a half-hour south of Traverse City.
According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, a 29 year-old Maple City woman was driving westbound on Voice Road when she lost control of her vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a 25-year-old man who was clearing snow from his driveway.
The man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The woman was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.