LANSING (AP) – Bills advancing in Michigan’s Legislature would boost 911 fees that are included in phone bills.

The legislation approved 30-6 Wednesday by the Senate goes to the House for consideration next.

It would increase a 19-cent monthly state 911 surcharge to 25 cents and let counties raise 42-cent surcharges to 48 cents. Surcharges also would rise for prepaid phones.

The bill would boost revenue by $20 million annually and change how the money is distributed for 911 emergency services.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

