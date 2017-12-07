CBS 62istockphoto 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing Detroit teen.

desirea chubbs Missing Teen Has Not Been Seen Since Leaving For School Last Week

Desirea Chubbs

According to authorities Desirea Chubbs was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 30 around 7 a.m. as she left her home on Roxbury Street for school. She has not been heard from since that time.

Sixteen-year-old Desirea is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, brown eyes with a medium brown complexion and  long black straight hair.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, navy blue short sleeved polo shifr, khaki pants, black baby doll shoes and gray short jacket.

If anyone has seen Desirea Chubbs or knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240.

