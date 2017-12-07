DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing Detroit teen.
According to authorities Desirea Chubbs was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 30 around 7 a.m. as she left her home on Roxbury Street for school. She has not been heard from since that time.
Sixteen-year-old Desirea is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, brown eyes with a medium brown complexion and long black straight hair.
She was last seen wearing her school uniform, navy blue short sleeved polo shifr, khaki pants, black baby doll shoes and gray short jacket.
If anyone has seen Desirea Chubbs or knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240.