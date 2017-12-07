DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Detroit police say a man is being questioned after his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son was shot in the face and died.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on Rossiter Street, near I-94 and Cadieux on the city’s east side. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say the mother, her 22-year-old boyfriend and another child, a 1-year-old, were in the home at the time. Police identified the boyfriend as a person of interest, saying he left the scene of the shooting after handing over the wounded child to EMS.
Officer Dan Donakowski said Thursday morning that the man later turned himself in.
Other circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Police say a gun wasn’t found at the apartment.
An investigation is ongoing.
