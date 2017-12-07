NOVI (WWJ) – Instead of tickets, Novi police are giving warnings and gift cards to some minor traffic violates this holiday season.

Police Chief David Molloy says this is the third year they’ve partnered with Moes on Ten, which donated money to the department. That cash was used to buy 50, $25 Target gift cards.

“(It’s) a great way for our police officers to interact with the community for those people that they find; whether it’s on a traffic stop, or just coming across a normal complaint or a suspicious person,” he said. “If they find someone in need they’re going to try to help them out, make their holiday season a little brighter.”

Molloy told WWJ’s Zahra Huber it’s left totally up to the cop who

gets a gift card.

“We trust the officers with their discretion,” the chief explained. “Monday night one of the officers found an individual who had just left the hospital and she was sitting in a local coffee shop. He thought she looked a little down on her luck, and she was, she had a few bills due around this holiday season. And took advantage and gave her a $25 gift card which certainly brightened her night.”

Molloy said their hope is to spread kindness as well as build trust between residents and Novi police.

“And all we really ask of the individual is that the officer takes a selfie with the person, them showing the gift card,” he said. “We’re able to share that on social media to help spread that kindness again in another fashion.”

The gift cards will be handed out by Novi police officers through the next few weeks.