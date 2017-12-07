OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 28: Offensive coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks watches the offense warm up before a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Razorbacks defeated the Rebels 38-37. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield

Dan Enos, a former Michigan State quarterback who later returned to East Lansing as a coach, has long been thought of as a potential successor to Mark Dantonio.

Here’s a twist: Enos could team up with Jim Harbaugh.

Per FootballScoop.com, Enos, currently the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, recently met with Harbaugh to discuss joining his staff as an offensive coordinator. Enos would presumably work alongside Michigan’s current offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and its quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton.

Michigan’s play-calling — which runs through the trio of Hamilton, Drevno and Harbaugh, with Harbaugh having the final say — came under frequent scrutiny this year. The Wolverines had recurring issues in the red zone and numerous head-scratching moments on offense throughout the season.

Harbaugh himself acknowledged the play-calling was open to criticism after Michigan’s loss to Michigan State.

Enos was hired as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2015. Under his watch, the Razorbacks have averaged 32.6 points per game over three seasons.

He was formerly the head coach at Central Michigan, where he went 26-36 in five seasons. Before that, Enos was a quarterbacks coach and running backs coach at Michigan State for four years. He originally served on the Spartans’ staff as a graduate assistant from 1991 to 1993.

Enos played at Michigan State from 1987 to 1990 and was the starting quarterback in his final two seasons.

Around the internet, there’s already a sense of surprise that Enos would consider a job with his alma mater’s rival.

Enos is also reportedly in the running to become the offensive coordinator at Tennessee.