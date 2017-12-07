CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:Dan Enos, Jim Harbaugh, Will Burchfield
OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 28: Offensive coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks watches the offense warm up before a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Razorbacks defeated the Rebels 38-37. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Dan Enos, a former Michigan State quarterback who later returned to East Lansing as a coach, has long been thought of as a potential successor to Mark Dantonio.

Here’s a twist: Enos could team up with Jim Harbaugh.

Per FootballScoop.com, Enos, currently the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, recently met with Harbaugh to discuss joining his staff as an offensive coordinator. Enos would presumably work alongside Michigan’s current offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and its quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton.

Michigan’s play-calling — which runs through the trio of Hamilton, Drevno and Harbaugh, with Harbaugh having the final say — came under frequent scrutiny this year. The Wolverines had recurring issues in the red zone and numerous head-scratching moments on offense throughout the season.

Harbaugh himself acknowledged the play-calling was open to criticism after Michigan’s loss to Michigan State.

Enos was hired as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2015. Under his watch, the Razorbacks have averaged 32.6 points per game over three seasons.

He was formerly the head coach at Central Michigan, where he went 26-36 in five seasons. Before that, Enos was a quarterbacks coach and running backs coach at Michigan State for four years. He originally served on the Spartans’ staff as a graduate assistant from 1991 to 1993.

Enos played at Michigan State from 1987 to 1990 and was the starting quarterback in his final two seasons.

Around the internet, there’s already a sense of surprise that Enos would consider a job with his alma mater’s rival.

Enos is also reportedly in the running to become the offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch