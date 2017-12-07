(istock)

BANGOR, Maine (WWJ/AP) — Police in Bangor, Maine, say they’ve gotten a complaint about a department store “bad Santa” who apparently wasn’t working there.

The department posted on Facebook on Thursday that a woman walking around the store with her daughter recently was approached by a man dressed as Santa, who handed out a candy cane.

A short time later, they ran into him again and he said, “Good girls get candy, naughty girls get jewelry.”

The woman complained to a store manager, but was told they didn’t have a Santa on the payroll or in the store. They looked around and couldn’t find him.

“It appears that his magic powers not only get him down the chimney quickly but also enable him to slip through ladies apparel and small appliances as quickly as prune-filled cookies go through a flying reindeer,” police wrote.

The cops added said they have no leads are suspects and are aware that questioning every “Santa” could appear to be profiling, ageism, or Grinch-like behavior.

They’re advising the suspect in question to do the right thing:

“If you are a Santa and are saying off-color things to ladies in stores, do the right thing; put yourself on the naughty list and stop by to speak to us.”

The department, which is known for its light-hearted Facebook posts, included a fun graphic charting the rariey of complaints about off-color jokes made by Santa.

