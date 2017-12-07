DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for a suspect believed to be shooting randomly at cars on Detroit freeways.

Michigan State Police have added extra patrols on I-96 and I-94 after three cars were shot at Thursday morning.

Police said a Chesterfield Township man was shot in the leg as he was driving to work on I-94 near Gratiot. About 15 minutes later, bullets hit two cars on I-96 near Davison and Livernois on Detroit’s west side. Neither of the drivers on I-96 were hurt.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw told WWJ — although they did not think so at first — detectives now believe the shootings are connected, in the sense that police are searching for a single shooter in all three incidents.

None of the victims appear to know each other, so investigators do believe the shootings are random.

The wounded victim, a man in his late 20s, said he was going to work at Frito Lay when the shooting occured. He pulled off I-94 and went to a nearby gas station for help.

“He told me he was driving and he heard this noise. It sounded like a rock hit his car, but actually it was a gunshot on his leg; and when he felt the pain, he actually came down here for me to call the cops,” gas station clerk Emod Alomari told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

Police said the man was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police said evidence, including bullet casings, taken from all three scenes has been sent to the MSP crime lab.

There is no specific description of the shooter at this time, but police said a gray or silver car was seen at two of the shootings.

Anyone who may have information about a suspect should call State Police at 734-287-5000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP.