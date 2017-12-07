ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – An 85-year-old Troy woman has died following an accident in Rochester Hills.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Buick Regal was pulling out of a private driveway, crossing all lanes — on Auburn Road, near Rochester Road, Wednesday afternoon — when the car was hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The collision pushed the Regal into a Buick Enclave.
The right front passenger of the Regal had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Rochester Hills Fire Department. She was taken by EMS to Beaumont Hospital in Troy where she later was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Regal, the woman’s 86-year-old husband, suffered serious injuries but was listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.
Sheriff’s officials said alcohol was not a factor in this crash and everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation. The woman’s name was not immediately released.