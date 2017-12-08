(WWJ) If a gigantic electrical tower fell and no one was around to see it, would it still make a sound?
It’s a question for the ages — and the Internet.
Dr Lisa DeBruine from the Institute of Neuroscience & Psychology at the University of Glasgow posted the video — that had been popularized on sites including reddit and tumblr — on Twitter, asking her followers to describe whether they experienced “any auditory sensations” while watching it.
The good doctor received 245,000 responses.
And 70 percent of respondents said they heard a thudding sound.
But the video is silent.
No one really knows why so many people believe they hear a sound, except that it’s a brain response to anticipation of sound.
The guy who shot the video believes the sound people imagine they hear is based on the shake in the video.