(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Getty Images

(WWJ) If a gigantic electrical tower fell and no one was around to see it, would it still make a sound?

It’s a question for the ages — and the Internet.

Dr Lisa DeBruine from the Institute of Neuroscience & Psychology at the University of Glasgow posted the video — that had been popularized on sites including reddit and tumblr — on Twitter, asking her followers to describe whether they experienced “any auditory sensations” while watching it.

The good doctor received 245,000 responses.

And 70 percent of respondents said they heard a thudding sound.

But the video is silent.

No one really knows why so many people believe they hear a sound, except that it’s a brain response to anticipation of sound.

The guy who shot the video believes the sound people imagine they hear is based on the shake in the video.

