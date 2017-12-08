CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CLEVELAND (AP) — The aspirin maker Excedrin has kicked in over $7,000 to complete a fundraising effort to pay for a parade should the hapless Cleveland Browns finish the season with a “perfect” winless record.

Cleveland sports fan Chris McNeil created a GoFundMe account in late October to raise $10,000 to pay for a Jan. 6 parade celebrating a Browns 0-16 season, which has occurred just once in NFL history.

New Jersey-based GSK Consumer Healthcare, the manufacturer of Excedrin, said Thursday it would kick in $7,683 to complete the effort because the company wants Browns fans to know “we understand their pain.”

The Browns are 0-12 with four games remaining.

McNeil has said donations will be given to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank should the Browns actually win a game.

