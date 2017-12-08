DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Don’t be surprised if you see more police patrolling Detroit freeways.

Extra police patrols are being added to the area’s freeway system after three shootings that might be linked to the same suspect or suspects.

State police say the same gray or silver sedan was seen at two of the three shootings, which happened early Thursday.

Authorities initially were told of two shootings and said they didn’t think they were related. In a later statement, however, state police said a third shooting victim came forward, and “with the locations of these shootings and the updated timelines” detectives are treating them as related.

One shooting was along I-94 near Gratiot Avenue, leaving a driver with a leg wound. Two other shootings happened shortly afterward along I-96 near the Davidson exit. Police say those drivers weren’t injured, but their vehicles were struck.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-287-5000. Tip can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.