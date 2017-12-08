LINCOLN PARK (WWJ) – Several families have been left homeless just before the holidays after fire tears through an apartment building in Lincoln Park.

The fire took off around 3 a.m. Friday at the Parkview Manor Apartments off Old Goddard and 20th Street, just east of Fort Street.

Lincoln Park Fire Chief Steve Martin said the two-story, eight-unit building was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

“We were trying to clear the building, went upstairs and the roof came down,” Martin told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “We were forced out, but to the best of our knowledge everybody’s out. We spoke with other residents and we believe everybody’s out but we’re still trying to confirm that.”

Mrs. T. was among those who escaped.

“Somebody knocked on my door and told me that the building was on fire and we ran out,” she said. “Once I got out, I watched it burn and watched everything just go. You know, we lost everything.”

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported.

Fire rips through 1 bldg at Parkview Manor Apts – Old Goddard s/e of Fort St. Lincoln Park Fire Chief says roof collapsed forcing firefighters to "defensive" mode, but they think they got everybody out of 8-unit bldg. Cold and freezing water add to hazard on scene. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/hiN1dtU3vy — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) December 8, 2017

