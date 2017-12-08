Floyd Galloway (Photo: Livonia police)

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A man who admitted to attacking a jogger and trying to rape her, and who has been linked to the high-profile 2016 disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, will learn his punishment Friday.

Floyd Galloway, 30, is facing between 16 and 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do bodily harm charges in a deal with prosecutors. A charge of assault with intent to murder was dropped in exchange for his plea.

The victim in the case is expected to deliver a statement at sentencing. She was on a bike path Sept. 4, 2016 when Galloway attacked — strangling her and punching her in the face before dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River. While she struggled, Galloway tried to take her clothes off, demanding sex — but the victim was able to fight him off and get away. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while Galloway ran away.

Cell phone records and DNA tests helped make a case against Galloway, who was arrested and charged in the attack in June.

The attack on the Hines Park bicycle path happened two months before 28-year-old Stislicki went missing; Galloway has been questioned in the case.

Stislicki was last seen Dec. 2, 2016. She left her job at MetLife in Southfield and was supposed to meet a friend for dinner — but she never showed up. Her Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills — with her purse inside. Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki has said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

Galloway’s house was searched a couple of weeks after Stislicki disappeared. Police didn’t say much about the search at the time, but neighbors say they saw officers taking a mattress and other items out of the home.

Galloway was also employed by a company contracted to provide security for MetLife, where Stislicki worked, at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

Although he has been called a suspect in Stislicki’s disappearance, he has not been charged in connection with that case. Defense attorney, Jim Williams has said Galloway has been wrongfully linked to Stislicki.