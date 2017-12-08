CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:Larry Nassar
(Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – A former federal prosecutor hired by Michigan State University said there’s no evidence that school officials knew a campus doctor was sexually abusing young female athletes.

Patrick Fitzgerald made the disclosure in a letter to state Attorney General Bill Schuette, who had asked for the university’s internal report on Dr. Larry Nassar. Fitzgerald said there is no report or “Fitzgerald findings.” But he said Michigan State is “ready, willing and able to cooperate” with any inquiry by state or federal authorities.

Fitzgerald’s letter was released Friday by Schuette, a day after Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for possessing child pornography and destroying evidence. He’s awaiting prison sentences in state court for molesting girls, especially gymnasts, who needed help with injuries in the Lansing area.

Nassar, 54, worked at Michigan State and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Olympians McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas say they were among his victims as teens.

“It is clear that Nassar fooled everyone around him — patients, friends, colleagues and fellow doctors at MSU,” said Fitzgerald, who built a crime-busting reputation as U.S. attorney in Chicago.

“While many in the community today wish that they had identified Nassar as a predator, we believe the evidence in this case will show that no one else at MSU knew that Nassar engaged in criminal behavior,” he wrote Wednesday.

Fitzgerald said it’s “just flat wrong” for people to assume that university administrators “behaved like criminals in a cover-up.”

Fitzgerald said part of his job is to provide advice to Michigan State in lawsuits related to Nassar’s actions. Indeed, the university is a defendant in many cases filed by more than 100 women and girls who say they were assaulted by the doctor.

An attorney for the victims, John Manly, said Fitzgerald’s affiliation with the school means his voice is not truly independent.

“If there’s no report, there’s no investigation,” Manly said Friday. “What the university hired Mr. Fitzgerald to do is to effectively close the gates and bar the door and not let anyone know what occurred. … Mr. Fitzgerald has never spoken to any of the victims.”

Manly said athletes who were uncomfortable with Nassar years ago reported their concerns to university staff but nothing happened. He renewed his call for an independent probe.

Gretchen Whitmer, a Democratic candidate for governor who briefly served as a Lansing-area prosecutor, wants state police to look at how Michigan State dealt with Nassar.

Without an independent investigation at Michigan State, “I don’t believe any of the victims will have confidence that we’ve got all of the facts,” Whitmer said.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch