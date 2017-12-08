By CBS Detroit
With the upcoming North American International Auto Show opening at Cobo Center in a few weeks, leaders at the forefront of it and mobility stopped by “Michigan Matters” to talk about it and the future.
Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, Glenn Steven of MICHauto, and Ted Serbinski, of Techstars Mobility, appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about the upcoming event.
Over 5,000 journalists from across the globe will attend NAIAS and 800,000 people will stop by the biggest auto show in the nation. Cars, technology, and entrepreneurs will also be part of AutoMobili-D will also be held for a second year. Planet M, MEDC, the Detroit Regional Chamber, Techstars Mobility, DADA and others are involved.
The panel also talked about cars morphing amid the technology changes as self-driving vehicles and modes of transportation loom ever closer.
You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.