ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Police stopped a wrong-way driver on I-75 overnight who was apparently driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday when the driver started heading northbound in the southbound lanes on I-75 in Detroit. He drove about eight miles from I-94 to I-696 in Royal Oak, where he was surrounded by Michigan State Police troopers.
After stopping the man, police realized a toddler was in the back seat. The child was not injured. Police say the man is also suspected of driving under the influence.
Child Protective Services is now involved in the investigation.
No accidents or injuries were reported.
