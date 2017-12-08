DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who suffers from mental health issues.
Rochelle Damron, 39, was last seen on Wednesday around 2:10 p.m. in the 16000 block of Telegraph. Police say Damron’s daughter was the last person to see her, and is very concerned because this is the first time Damron has gone missing.
Damron is described as 5-foot-0 and 180 pounds with long, straight red hair. She also has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy pants with white writing and a blue hooded sweatshirt that read “American Pool Service” in white writing.
Damron reportedly is in good physical health but suffers from mental health issues.
Anyone with information on Damron’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-5840.