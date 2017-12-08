Missing Person, Detroit
Filed Under:detroit, missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who suffers from mental health issues.

missing rochelle damron Police Search For Missing Local Mother Who Suffers From Mental Health Issues

Rochelle Damron (Photo: Detroit Police)

Rochelle Damron, 39, was last seen on Wednesday around 2:10 p.m. in the 16000 block of Telegraph. Police say Damron’s daughter was the last person to see her, and is very concerned because this is the first time Damron has gone missing.

Damron is described as 5-foot-0 and 180 pounds with long, straight red hair. She also has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy pants with white writing and a blue hooded sweatshirt that read “American Pool Service” in white writing.

Damron reportedly is in good physical health but suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information on Damron’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-5840.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch