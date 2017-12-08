GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating after a threat was made to a local high school.

Police said, early Friday morning, were notified of a threat on social media possibly involving two Grosse Pointe North students planning to bring a gun to the school.

The message, sent via the social media platform Snapchat, reportedly included a student holding a gun with a caption that read along the lines of “Don’t Go to School Today.”

Police discovered the photo of the armed student was forwarded to a friend who then added the caption to the photo and then posted the altered image in his “Snapchat Story” for everyone to see. Police said the student admitted to investigators he did it in an attempt to try to get Grosse Pointe North to close today. The student said he didn’t anticipate the Snap spreading so quickly, scaring people.

No one was hurt.

School was not cancelled, and police said they found the gun seen in the Snap and have it in their possession. Police did not say to whom the weapon belongs, or how the teen got a hold of it.

It’s unclear at this time if any charges will be filed. An investigation is ongoing.