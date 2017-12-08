CBS 62(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Getty Images 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – It won’t be a major snowstorm, but forecasters are expecting around two inches of snow to fall on Southeast Michigan overnight, into Saturday.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson says there will be just enough snow to cause some problems on local roads and freeways tomorrow morning.

“The snow develops late. If you’re gonna be out this evening you should be fine; any snow comes in after midnight,” Thompson said. “The snow will continue on and off into tomorrow, accumulating an inch or two.”

“It’s not a big snow event,” he said, “but certainly enough to make the roads a little slippery at times.”

You may want to plan to leave earlier than usual if you have places to go Saturday morning. After a 32-car pileup on Thursday, Michigan State Police reminded drivers to slow down, and leave more space between vehicles, when roads are snow-covered and slick.

Forecasters say up to four inches could fall in areas outside of Detroit, into the Thumb region.

Thompson said we’ll get a break on Sunday before a slightly heavier snowfall — possibly three inches, maybe more — is expected in Metro Detroit on Monday.

In the meantime, you’ll want to bundle up. With a gusty breeze Friday, the temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s will feel like the teens. The good news: we’ll see some sun.

Here’s the detailed AccuWeather forecast for Detroit:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, Hi 34°. Winds from the SW 12 mph; Gusts: 17 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a little snow at times late, accumulating a coating to an inch. Lo 25°.

SATURDAY: A little snow at times, accumulating a coating to an inch. Hi 33°. Chance for more than 2 inches: 49 percent.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lo 22°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Hi 32°.
SUNDAY NIGHT: An evening flurry; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lo 26°.

MONDAY: A little snow at times, accumulating a coating to an inch. Hi 34°.
MONDAY NIGHT: Cold with snow of varying intensity, accumulating an additional 3-6 inches. Lo 22°.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here

