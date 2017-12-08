(credit: istock)

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has scheduled a a pair of special elections to fill the congressional seat left open after longtime Rep. John Conyers’ resignation amid sexual harassment allegations.

The elections will be held on August 7, 2018, and November 6, 2018 — concurrently with regular primary and general elections. The governor said Friday that his decision gives potential candidates time to make a decision and avoids additional taxpayer costs of holding the special election earlier.

“Having ample time for candidates to make a decision about running for office and file their paperwork gives people more options as to who will next represent them in Congress,” Gov. Snyder said. “In order to allow several months for that to take place and to reduce the financial burden on local taxpayers, the primary and general elections will be held when regularly scheduled elections are already occurring.”

The filing deadline is April 24.

Those already planning to run include state Sen. Ian Conyers, John Conyers’ grand-nephew, and State Sen. Coleman Young II, the son of a former Detroit mayor. John Conyers said he would endorse his son, John Conyers, III, for the job; although he has said he may not want to run.

The 88-year-old John Conyers, , who was first elected in 1964 and went on to become a founding member in 1971 of the Congressional Black Caucus, easily won re-election last year to his 27th term in his heavily Democratic district in and around Detroit. Known for his work as a civil rights leader, he was the longest-serving member of the House.

Around a half-dozen women have accused Conyers of sexual harassment.

One of them, Marion Brown, who once worked for Conyers, has said that she settled a complaint in 2015 that alleged she was fired because she rejected Conyers’ sexual advances. She was paid more than $27,000 by Conyers’ office in the confidential settlement.

The latest accuser came forward Tuesday — the day Conyers resigned.

Through his attorney, Conyers had denied all of the allegations.

