DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with righthanded pitcher Mike Fiers on a Major League contract.

Fiers, 32, pitched in 29 games, including a team-high 28 starts, in 2017 for the Houston Astros and had an 8-10 record with a 5.22 ERA (153.1IP/89ER) and 146 strikeouts. He struck out 8.57 batters per 9.0 innings last season, improving from his 7.15 mark in 2016, and tossed 150.0-or-more innings for the third consecutive season. In five starts during the month of June, Fiers posted a 3-1 record with a 2.32 ERA (31.0IP/8ER) and 28 strikeouts. He ranked fourth in the AL with a .189 (21×111) opponents batting average during the month, while he was sixth with a 2.32 ERA and 0.97 WHIP.

Fiers was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 22nd round of the 2009 MLB First-Year Player Draft. In seven Major League seasons with Milwaukee (2011-15) and Houston (2015-17), Fiers has compiled a 42-47 record with a 4.15 ERA (726.0IP/335ER) and 688 strikeouts in 141 games, including 123 starts. Fiers tossed a no-hitter as a member of the Astros on August 21, 2015 vs. Los Angeles (NL), allowing just three walks.

A native of Hollywood, FL, Fiers attended Nova Southeastern University, where he led the nation with 145 strikeouts in 108.2 innings as a senior in 2009 and was named a third team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings. Fiers was inducted into the Nova Southeastern University Athletics Hall of Fame in November.

The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 40.

