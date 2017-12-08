Fatal Shooting, Detroit, Detroit Police, Toddler
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, fatal shooting, toddler

DETROIT (WWJ) — A local mother and her friend have been arrested after a toddler fatally shot himself in Detroit.

Demetrius Peals, 22, and Kinesha Boyd, 20, of Detroit were both charged today in connection to the fatal shooting of Boyd’s 3-year-old son Kyrei Boyd. On Wednesday around 7:20 p.m., medics were called to an apartment shared by both Boyd and Peals, to transport Kyrei Boyd to a nearby hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say Peal allegedly left his loaded gun in accessible reach of Kyrei Boyd, and the child found the gun and shot himself. Authorities also say Peal “knowingly and intentionally tampered” with evidence.

Boyd is be accused of not creating a “safe environment for her child” and allowed Peals, a person known to carry a gun, to have access to her child. Boyd also allegedly gave false information and a misleading statement to authorities regarding the death of her child.

Peal has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence and three counts of felony firearm. Boyd faces two charges — involuntary manslaughter and lying to a peace officer.

Peal is expected to be arraigned on Saturday in the 34th District Court in Romulus. Boyd will be arraigned at a later time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch