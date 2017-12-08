DETROIT (WWJ) — A local mother and her friend have been arrested after a toddler fatally shot himself in Detroit.

Demetrius Peals, 22, and Kinesha Boyd, 20, of Detroit were both charged today in connection to the fatal shooting of Boyd’s 3-year-old son Kyrei Boyd. On Wednesday around 7:20 p.m., medics were called to an apartment shared by both Boyd and Peals, to transport Kyrei Boyd to a nearby hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say Peal allegedly left his loaded gun in accessible reach of Kyrei Boyd, and the child found the gun and shot himself. Authorities also say Peal “knowingly and intentionally tampered” with evidence.

Boyd is be accused of not creating a “safe environment for her child” and allowed Peals, a person known to carry a gun, to have access to her child. Boyd also allegedly gave false information and a misleading statement to authorities regarding the death of her child.

Peal has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence and three counts of felony firearm. Boyd faces two charges — involuntary manslaughter and lying to a peace officer.

Peal is expected to be arraigned on Saturday in the 34th District Court in Romulus. Boyd will be arraigned at a later time.