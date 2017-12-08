CBS 62(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Getty Images 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
Filed Under:St. Louis Blues

By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A vending machine worker in St. Louis dressed as the Blues emergency goalie Thursday night.

Season-ticket holder Tyler Stewart participated in pregame warmups and watched from the dressing room in the first period of the Blues’ game against the Dallas Stars.

The 25-year-old former junior hockey player signed a tryout contract Thursday afternoon after backup Carter Hutton injured his lower body during the morning skate. St. Louis called up Ville Husso from AHL San Antonio, but Husso could not get to the arena in time for puck drop.

So Stewart opened the game as Jake Allen’s backup.

“It was like a dream come true, obviously,” Stewart said.

Husso arrived with about five minutes left in the first period, and Stewart was sent up to his regular seats to join his wife and mother for the rest of the game.

He got an up-close look at his local team first. He said he spoke with several players before the game, including Vladimir Tarasenko.

“Getting to hear (Coach Mike) Yeo’s pregame speech was something,” Stewart said.

Stewart played on the club team at Saint Louis University. He got a call from the Blues on Thursday after he had already finished his shift working for a vending machine company.

St. Louis gave him jersey No. 98, and he turned aside a few shots during warmups.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” he said. “This was my Christmas present.”
More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

