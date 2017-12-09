ADRIAN, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Cyber shenanigans for 200? A former “Jeopardy!” winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers’ email accounts at a small Michigan college.
Stephanie Jass is a former history professor at Adrian College. The 47-year-old appeared in Lenawee County court Tuesday where she was charged with unauthorized access to a computer, computer program or network, and using a computer to commit a crime.
State Police say their investigation began earlier this year after being contacted by staff at the school, who claimed that Jass was accessing their accounts without authorization. Following forensic examination of the digital evidence, Jass was charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Adrian College declined to say when Jass stopped working at the school.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 12.
Jass won seven games on “Jeopardy!” in 2012. In 2014, she performed at Croswell Opera House in Adrian, singing songs and sharing stories about playing “Jeopardy!”
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.